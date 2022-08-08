Sony Bravia XR Master series A95K OLED TV launched in India

Sony has launched a new Bravia XR Master series A95K OLED TV in India powered by the Cognitive Processor XR with a new OLED panel. It sports the XR TRILUMINOS MAX technology which reproduces 3D colour depth with human intelligence for naturally beautiful colours, says Sony.

The XR-65A95K has been priced at Rs 3,69,990 in India and is available starting today. The BRAVIA XR OLED A95K TV has XR OLED Contrast Pro which powers the OLED panel for true contrast with the brightest colours and pure blacks. With a temperature sensor and heat diffusion sheet for dissipating heat, this OLED TV utilises our Cognitive Processor XR to detect screen temperature and precisely control light, delivering up to 200% as much colour brightness as conventional OLED TVs.

With OLED XR Motion clarity powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the A95K series combats blur by detecting and cross analyzing key visual elements on successive frames. It creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones for smooth and clear action, even in fast-moving sequences.

The Sony Bravia A95K TV is loaded with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode. When watching movies on PlayStation5 consoles, it switches back to Standard Mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes so that you enjoy smooth gaming, with clear movement.

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded exclusively available in BRAVIA XR TVs movie service that allows for redemption of up to 10 new releases and 24 months unlimited streaming of top movies. With BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream and IMAX Enhanced. With extremely low reflectivity of outdoor light the A95K OLED panel reduces this effect for incredible brightness, colour and contrast in almost any lighting conditions.

Apart from this, the TV supports Acoustic Surface Audio+, Netflix Calibrated mode, light sensor, Google TV, Apple AirPlay & HomeKit support, and voice assistance.