Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 TWS earbuds launched in India for Rs 19,990

Sony India has today launched the new LinkBuds WF-L900 true wireless earphones in India. The new earphones have an open ring design with 12mm ring driver, battery life of 5.5 hours, IPX4 water resistance rating and more.

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 Price and Availability

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 are priced at Rs 19,990 in India. They will be available across Sony retail stores, ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India from August 13. The earbuds come in black and grey colours.

Sony has also announced pre-booking offers for the earphones. Customers can pre-book the LinkBuds for a discounted price of Rs 14,990 and receive Rs 2,000 cashback on select debit and credit cards. This offer is available from August 4 until August 12, 2022.

Specifications and Features

The Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds have an Open Ring Design, that helps the users listen to ambient noises without any hindrance. The TWS earphones are claimed to recreate high quality audio using the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE). Further, they sport 12mm open ring drivers with an open central diaphragm for audio transparency.

The earbuds come with Adaptive Volume Control that automatically optimizes volume based on where you are. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with support for SBC and AAC audio formats. The earbuds sound and features can be customised via Sony Headphones Connect app on Android and iOS.

They feature Google’s Fast Pair to quickly connect to Android devices. You also get Swift Pair support that lets them connect to Windows devices or tablets. Additionally, with Quick Access, you can configure LinkBuds to resume Spotify playback with just a couple of taps.

The LinkBuds come with an IPX4 water resistance rating and also come in plastic-free packaging. The earbuds have a battery life of 5.5 hours per charge. The charging case provides extra 12 hours of battery life. A short 10-minute charge is beneficial for a 90-minute listening session, claims Sony. One can charge the earbuds using a Type-C port.

Furthermore, Sony LinkBuds TWS come with a Wide Area Tap feature. This allows you to control the headset’s functions by simply tapping in front of your ear, rather than touching the earbuds. There is a Speak-to-Chat feature as well that automatically pauses music if the user starts speaking to someone.