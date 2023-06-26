Sony Bravia X90L series TVs launched in India: Know Price, Offers, Features

Sony has debuted the Bravia X90L series TVs powered by Sony’ Cognitive Processor XR. The newly launched Bravia X90L series has Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies integrated and has the Google TV operating system. It offers Ambient Optimization technology with Light Sensor that automatically adjusts the picture brightness. Read on to know more about the new TVs from Sony.

Sony Bravia X90L series: Price, Offers

The Sony Bravia X90L series comes in three variants in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs 1,39,990 while the 65-inch model comes in at Rs 1,79,990. The price for the 75-inch model is yet to be announced. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants will be available for purchase across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India starting today, June 26.

Furthermore, Sony is offering a combo offer of BRAVIA televisions with PS5 gaming console. Consumers can avail a special discount of up to Rs 24,000 on combined purchase of PS5 with any BRAVIA television from the FY23 XR range. This deal starts from July 1, 2023 onwards and is valid until stocks last.

Sony Bravia X90L series: Features, Specifications

The Bravia X90L series TVs offers 4K display resolution with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, along with X-Reality PRO technology which enables upscaling of content in 2K or FHD to 4K resolution. There is an X1 4K HDR picture engine that uses advanced algorithms to reduce noise and boost details. The TVs run on Google TV operating system based on Android and pack Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR.

The TVs come come bundled with a voice-enabled remote with support for Google Assistant. There are also six hotkeys on the remote for Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Sony LIV, and music.

Read More: Sony WH-CH720N Headphones Review: A classic Sony pull off

The X90L comes with Ambient Optimization technology with Light Sensor that automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it in dark ones. The Acoustic Auto Calibration technology detects your position and optimizes sound, so you can enjoy the same sound quality as if you are sitting right in front of the television.

The TV is also a perfect companion for PS5 as the console automatically recognises BRAVIA X90L and selects the best HDR setting for your televisions accordingly. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping, the HDR settings will be optimised instantly during your PS5 console’s initial setup.

Also See: TCL launches three new TVs in India including a Gaming TV

With Auto Low Latency Mode in HDMI 2.1, the X90L recognizes when a console is connected and powered on and automatically switches to low latency mode.

The televisions also have Sony’s proprietary Motionflow XR technology for smoother and sharper details in fast-moving sequences. These TVs get Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision support. It employs X-Balanced speakers with Dual Bass Reflex and XR Surround technology, offering 3D Surround Upscaling.

The televisions also come with X-Protection PRO technology for safeguarding against dust, humidity, lightning strikes, and power surges. The TV supports IMAX Enhanced technology and has Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.