Sony Bravia X70L series TVs launched in India

Sony, after announcing the Bravia X80L series and X75L series in India earlier this month, has now launched the Bravia X70L series TVs in the country which is offered in two screen sizes, such as 43-inch and 50-inch. Similar to other recently launched TV series, Sony has debuted the Bravia X70L series with Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit support, with Google TV OS on top.

Sony Bravia X70L series: Price

The Bravia X70L 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 59,900 while the 50-inch variant costs Rs 70,900. Both models are already available for purchase from Sony centers, major online and offline retailers.

Sony Bravia X70L series: Specs

The Bravia X70L comes in 43 and 50-inch display sizes and offers 4K display resolution with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, along with X-Reality PRO technology which enables upscaling of content in 2K or FHD to 4K resolution. There is an X1 4K HDR picture engine that uses advanced algorithms to reduce noise and boost details. The TVs run on Google TV operating system based on Android.

The TVs come come bundled with a voice-enabled remote with support for Google Assistant. There are also six hotkeys on the remote for Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Sony LIV, and music.

The televisions also have Sony’s proprietary Motionflow XR technology for smoother and sharper details in fast-moving sequences. These TVs get open baffle down-firing dual speakers with a 20W sound output with Dolby Audio support. The televisions also come with X-Protection PRO technology for safeguarding against dust, humidity, lightning strikes, and power surges.