Sony Bravia X80L series TVs launched in India: Specs, Price

Sony has launched its latest range of Smart TVs in India, called the Bravia X80L series. The new TVs come with HDR displays and supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. It also comes with Chromecast built-in and voice search via Google Assistant and Alexa. Read on to know more about the new televisions from Sony.

Sony Bravia X80L series: Price

The 43-inch Sony Bravia X80L starts at Rs 99,900 while the 50-inch model is priced at Rs 1,14,900. The price of the 85-inch variant is yet to be announced. The X80L series is available for purchase from Sony centres, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals.

Sony Bravia X80L series: Specs, Features

As for its specs and features, the Bravia X80L series is offered in 43, 50, and 85-inch display sizes. All three variants have a 4K resolution display along with Sony’s X1 4K HDR picture engine and Triluminous Pro algorithm. The televisions are IMAX Enhanced certified and support various HDR formats.

Next, they support Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, Chromecast built-in and voice search via Google Assistant and Alexa. Using the Bravia Core app, users get access to a library of Sony Picture’s movies available to stream in near 4K Blu-ray resolution with Pure Stream. The televisions feature variable refresh rate, auto-low latency mode (ALLM), auto HDR tone mapping, and a dedicated game mode for PS5 console. The TVs run on Google TV OS.

Next, the Bravia Cam offers gesture controls, proximity alerts, and protected privacy. On the audio front, the Sony Bravia X80L is equipped with an X-balanced speaker with Dolby Atmos and spatial sound. Connectivity options include 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x Ethernet port, 2 x USB ports, and a headphone jack.