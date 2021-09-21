SNOKOR launches TWS iRocker Stix, Bass Drops wired earphones on Flipkart

SNOKOR has launched its new true wireless earbuds iRocker Stix along with Bass Drops wired earphones. The earphones will be available on Flipkart. The iRocker Stix earbuds are priced at Rs 1099, whereas the Bass Drops wired earphones is priced at Rs 399. They are available in three colour variants – Red, Green and Black.

iRocker Stix and Bass Drops Features

Available in two classic variants, black and white, the SNOKOR iRocker Stix is equipped with Bluetooth v5.0. As a result, it offers an enhanced range and seamless connection even in a congested environment. Users can enjoy HD calling through the earbuds and automatically connect them by taking them out of the case with any paired device in just 2 seconds. In addition, both the buds come with an independent chip design. This helps in switching between single or double earphone mode quite seamless.

For a powerful bass, the earbuds feature a large 14.2mm Dynamic bass boost Driver. They are also equipped with high fidelity speakers. The buds have a frequency range of 20Hz-20,000Hz, producing clear vocals in low, mid, & high range frequencies.

The ultralight earbuds weighing just 4 gm each are skin-friendly and come in a square-shaped miniature case. This makes iRocker Stix ideal for sports and endurance activities like jogging or weightlifting at the gym.

iRocker Stix’s Multifunctional Button Control can allow the users to click once for play/pause, twice for going to the next song, and thrice for returning to the previous song. Meanwhile, the Google and SIRI voice assistant supporting earbuds allow them to control their phones using simple voice commands. To activate the voice assistant, one just needs to press and hold either of the earbuds buttons for 2 seconds to activate the voice assistant. Meanwhile, for calling, they can click on either of the buds to once to answer the call, press & hold to reject the call, if you are on the call already and click once again to end the call.

Equipped with 300mAh + 40mAh*2 batteries that offer up to 16 hours of playtime, the earbuds also come with a Type C quick charge feature to replenish the batteries within a few minutes. In addition, they come with a Type-C cable in the box, which helps in getting the case fully charged within 1.5 hrs.

The all-new Bass Drops wired earphones by SNOKOR is equipped with a tangle-free cable and smooth volume slider. It’s 14.3mm bass boost driver delivers 2x powerful bass to the earbuds plus.

Its One-Button Control feature allows users to click once for play/pause, twice for going to the next song. For calling, they can click once to answer or mute/ unmute the call if a call is active. Meanwhile, the Google and SIRI voice assistant supporting earphones can control their phones using simple voice commands. One needs to press and hold the button for 2 seconds to activate the voice assistant.