Snokor A10 Soundbar to go sale on Flipkart for Rs 4,499 on January 16

Snokor, the audio brand by smartphone maker Infinix, has launched a Snokor A10 Soundbar as company's first-ever soundbar under the Snokor brand. The device is priced for Rs 4,499 and will go on sale on Flipkart on January 16.

Snokor A10 Soundbar is built with a 2.5 inch LED display that can be remotely controlled. It is the first-ever soundbar from Infinix’s home audio system in India. It comes with four 2.5 inch all-frequency speakers that deliver a maximum output of 60 Watts.

Stylishly designed with a robust metal grill net, the soundbar features multiple connectivity options including HDMI (ARC), USB, Coaxial, AUX, Bluetooth 5.0; and sound modes like Music, News, Movie, 3D Treble and bass adjustment function.

The audio device can seamlessly complement Infinix’s recently launched certified Android Smart TVs in 32-inch & 43-inch variants.

Earlier, Snokor iRocker Gods TWS earbuds were launched at Rs 1,999. The Snokor iRocker Gods feature a 13mm Dynamic bass boost driver. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The earbuds case comes with a button that can allow the users to connect to a new device in double click and clear any paired list of devices at a long press of 10 seconds.

The iRocker Gods case has a 500mAh battery and a 35mAh battery in each earbud. The Buds are also IPX5 rated which makes it sweat and dustproof. They also have Intelligent Touch Control feature that can allow the users to tap once for play/pause and twice for going to the next song.