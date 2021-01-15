Advertisement

Snokor A10 Soundbar to go sale on Flipkart for Rs 4,499 on January 16

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2021 1:41 pm

Latest News

Snokor A10 Soundbar is built with a 2.5 inch LED display that can be remotely controlled.

Snokor, the audio brand by smartphone maker Infinix, has launched a Snokor A10 Soundbar as company's first-ever soundbar under the Snokor brand. The device is priced for Rs 4,499 and will go on sale on Flipkart on January 16.

 

Snokor A10 Soundbar is built with a 2.5 inch LED display that can be remotely controlled. It is the first-ever soundbar from Infinix’s home audio system in India. It comes with four 2.5 inch all-frequency speakers that deliver a maximum output of 60 Watts.

 

Stylishly designed with a robust metal grill net, the soundbar features multiple connectivity options including HDMI (ARC), USB, Coaxial, AUX, Bluetooth 5.0; and sound modes like Music, News, Movie, 3D Treble and bass adjustment function.

 

The audio device can seamlessly complement Infinix’s recently launched certified Android Smart TVs in 32-inch & 43-inch variants.

 

Earlier, Snokor iRocker Gods TWS earbuds were launched at Rs 1,999. The Snokor iRocker Gods feature a 13mm Dynamic bass boost driver. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The earbuds case comes with a button that can allow the users to connect to a new device in double click and clear any paired list of devices at a long press of 10 seconds.

 

The iRocker Gods case has a 500mAh battery and a 35mAh battery in each earbud. The Buds are also IPX5 rated which makes it sweat and dustproof. They also have Intelligent Touch Control feature that can allow the users to tap once for play/pause and twice for going to the next song.

SNOKOR iRocker Stix TWS earbud and Bass Drops wired earphones launched for Rs 1499 and Rs 449

Snokor iRocker Gods TWS earbuds to launch in India on 11 October

Snokor iRocker Gods TWS earbuds launched, priced at Rs 1,999

Latest News from Infinix

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung begins Galaxy Buds Pro pre-bookings in India

Exclusive: Micromax making TVs for Realme, OnePlus and Infinix in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies