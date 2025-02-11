Simple Energy, the Bangalore-based EV and clean energy start-up founded in 2019, will expand to more markets later this year. The company CEO told The Mobile Indian in an interview that Simple Energy will expand to North India in April 2025, bringing its electric scooters to the North part of India.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said to The Mobile Indian, “From April 2025, we’ll be expanding to North India, catering to customers in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and more.” “We are currently covering the South Belt and starting April 2025, we’ll be opening our stores in North India,” he added.

He further noted that expansion to markets in the East, such as Kolkata and Bihar, will take place later in August this year. As for category expansion to bikes, Rajkumar declined the idea and said that it would stick to electric scooters for now, even though the expansion to electric bikes isn’t the most difficult for the brand.

Simple Energy today debuted its Simple ONE Gen 1.5 electric scooter with an ex-showroom price of ₹1.66 lakhs. The Gen 1.5 update introduces multiple software improvements such as App Integration, Navigation, Updated Ride Modes, Park Assist, OTA Updates, Regenerative Braking, Trip History & Statistics, Customizable Dash Themes, Find My Vehicle Feature, USB Charging Port, Auto Brightness, and Tones / Sound.

The Simple ONE Gen 1.5 retains key features from Gen 1, such as rapid acceleration from 0-40 km/h in 2.77 seconds and 30+ litres of under-seat storage. The company has introduced advanced smart tech and connectivity features, including an app integration that provides real-time data, remote access, and ride statistics to the users. Alongside this, advanced features like regenerative braking for improved efficiency, rapid brake and Tire Pressure Monitoring System adds strength to the vehicle’s safety and ride control.