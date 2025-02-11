Simple Energy launches Simple ONE Gen 1.5 electric scooter

Simple Energy, a clean tech startup, has announced updates to its flagship scooter, Simple ONE. The Gen 1.5 version of the Simple ONE will boast of an extended certified range of 248 kilometers in IDC, up from the 212 kilometers range of Gen 1, making it India’s longest-range electric two-wheeler according to the brand.

Simple ONE Gen 1.5: Price, Availability

The new and updated Scooter will now be available across Simple Energy showrooms for new customers while existing Simple ONE owners will also receive the latest version of the scooter via the software updates. The company has maintained the same pricing for Simple ONE Gen 1.5 as the Gen 1, at ₹1,66,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), along with a 750W charger.

Simple ONE Gen 1.5: Features

The Gen 1.5 update introduces multiple software improvements such as App Integration, Navigation, Updated Ride Modes, Park Assist, OTA Updates, Regenerative Braking, Trip History & Statistics, Customizable Dash Themes, Find My Vehicle Feature, Rapid Brake, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB Charging Port, Auto Brightness, and Tones / Sound.

The Simple ONE Gen 1.5 retains key features from Gen 1, such as rapid acceleration from 0-40 km/h in 2.77 seconds and 30+ litres of under-seat storage. The company has introduced advanced smart tech and connectivity features, including an app integration that provides real-time data, remote access, and ride statistics to the users.

Riders can now navigate effortlessly with built-in turn-by-turn maps, while customizable dash themes, auto brightness, and personalized tones enhance the overall riding experience.

Alongside this, advanced features like regenerative braking for improved efficiency, rapid brake and Tire Pressure Monitoring System adds strength to the vehicle’s safety and ride control. The new park assist feature, with both forward and reverse movement, adds extra convenience, making manoeuvring effortless in tight spaces.