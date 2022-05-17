Sharp launches Water Purifier

Sharp, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Japan, has launched its newly designed water purifier WJ-R515V-H for the Indian market. This newly launched water purifier from Sharp has been priced at Rs 35,500. The product will be marketed and sold in India exclusively through the Direct Selling Network of Vestige Marketing Private Limited.

The water purifier offers a warranty of 12 months from the installation date. All electrical and electronic parts are covered in the warranty except the filters and exterior parts.

Sharp Water Purifier Features

The new smart and intelligent water purifier from Sharp uses a powerful and durable 6 stage filtration process. Further, it is designed to purify water with variety of impurities and sources. With its unique AF Disruptor Technology, the purifier ensures the highest standard of purification. The company says that it consistently provides pure, healthy and safe drinking water.

With an all-black exterior and a compact form factor, the new water purifier easily adapts to the interiors of any Indian household. Sharp offers high-grade filtration systems for superior quality and one-of-a-kind purification. It removes most impurities, including large and small particles, bacteria, microbes, chemicals, cysts and toxins. Further its also adds to the taste of the water.

Moreover, the filters get automatically blocked to indicate the need for replacement, ensuring the water it releases are always pure. To ensure that more water is saved, the purifier uses a high-quality RO membrane that helps recover more than 50% of the water. Sharp has also added a UV lamp in the tank to ensure the stored water is treated at routine intervals.

Lastly, the Sharp water purifier can be mounted on the wall or placed as a countertop as per requirement. The LED flash Indicators have been added to help identify the filter life, current water tank levels and the machine’s operation status.