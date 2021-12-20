Sharp launches AIoT enabled Air Purifier in India

Sharp Business Systems today announced the launch of FX-J80 air purifier – a new AIoT air purifier equipped with Sharps Plasmacluster Technology that removes dust, airborne mould, microbes, and viruses to provide natural and fresh air inside homes. It has a coverage spread of 680 sqft – making it an appropriate choice for various homes and commercial shops.

Sharp FX-J80 Air Purifier Price, Features

The FX-J80 air purifier is priced at Rs 38,000 (MRP) and will be available on Amazon starting today. As for the features, the Sharp FX- J80 comes with three-step filtration involving HEPA filters that can trap 99.97% of microscopic particles (as small as 0.3 microns) in the air and effectively remove the common household odours. FX- J80 also offers advanced features, including home fit, a visualization of air quality inside the room to add to the convenience.

The FX-J80 air purifier can be monitored and controlled with the “SHARP AIR APP” available on Apple Store and Play store, providing additional convenience of controlling the Air Purifier via smartphone. In addition to the regular functions, it can also help monitor electricity consumption, room conditions, appliances operation, and notifications if the appliances encounter errors. Furthermore, it also offers a touch panel, auto on/off timers, and child lock for ease of operations.

With inbuilt Wi-Fi connectivity features, FX-J80 considers outdoor conditions to determine optimal operation mode, predict the useful life span of the filter, and recommend timely cleaning or replacement of the filter to maintain the best result. In addition, the user can choose 2 special modes. i.e., Haze mode and Plasmacluster Ion Spot Mode.

In Haze mode, the air purifier will operate at high fan speed for 60 minutes and alternate between low and high levels for 20 minutes each after that. As a result, a high density of Plasmacluster ions is dispersed into the entire room, reducing static electricity, making it easy to capture haze particles, and improving indoor air quality with quieter operation.

The Spot Mode function effectively removes adhering odour, germs, and other substances from clothes, sofa, curtains, and other spots that may require extra attention. Its unique 20° airflow helps to effectively collect dust in the lower levels of the room, ensuring natural, clean and pure air in any room.