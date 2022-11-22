Sens launches neckbands, TWS earbuds, Jabra Evolve2 also launched in India

Sens and Jabra have launched new audio products in India. Sens today announced that its entire range of hearables including true wireless earbuds (TWS) and neckbands, which it unveiled back in September, will be available on Flipkart. Jabra Evolve2 on the other hand, has a 33-hour playtime and supports Active Noise Cancellation.

Sens TWS, Neckbands Price, Specifications

True Wireless Earbuds

Hendriks 1: Rs 1499 (Special launch price)

The SENS Hendriks 1 is a pair of TWS earbuds that comes in a gunmetal grey color encased in a metal body. It offers a playback time of up to 30 hours and quick touch response. Then it includes features like voice assistance and 10 mm graphene composite drivers with a battery life that lasts up to 30 hours, with a charging time of 1.5 hours.

Hendriks 2: Rs 1399 (Special launch price)

The Hendriks 2 comes in two colours, pearl white and pearl black. The Hendriks 2 comes with Active and Environmental Noise Cancellation, a technology that blocks any external noise and improves sound quality. It has other features such as touch sensor control, auto pairing, and a transparency mode. It also offers a battery backup with a 500mAh case battery along with a playback time of up to 30 hours.

Cnatra1: Rs 799 (Special launch price)

This pair of TWS comes with advanced IIC Technology (Intelligent Insta Connect) along with environmental noise cancellation for a seamless experience. In addition to this, the earbuds offer 10mm drivers, auto pairing, along with a playback time of up to 22 hours.

Cnarta 2: Rs 799 (Special launch price)

Cnatra 2 is equipped with a key trademarked feature called AFAP that allows users to charge the earbuds in a record time, says the brand. The buds have a playtime of up to 24 hours and a 13 mm Dynamic Driver. It also offers auto pairing as a feature along with AI-based voice assistance.

Neckbands

MJ1: Rs 799 (Special launch price)

The MJ 1 is a neckband that is available in two colours: pine green and gunmetal grey. It comes with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) along with two of SENS’s trademarked technologies – SWVC (Smart Video Voice Connect) and AFAP (As Fast As Possible) Charging. It also has 24-hours playtime, voice assistance, and a magnetite lock.

MJ2: Rs 999 (Special launch price)

The MJ2 comprises all three trademarked technologies by SENS – the AFAP (As Fast As Possible) charge, the SVVC (Smart Video Voice Connect); and IIC Technology for instant connect (Intelligent Insta Connect). It also features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and comes in two colours – crayon blue and gunmetal grey.

Alvis 1: Rs 599 (Special launch price)

Alvis 1 features a magnetic lock, dual pairing, and alloy metal earbuds. It comes in four vibrant colours: sapphire blue, gunmetal grey, lemon yellow, and scarlet red. Alvis 1 has a playback time of up to 8 hours and a stand-by time of up to 200 hours with a 110 mAh battery.

All SENS products are manufactured in the local production unit located in Gurugram, Haryana. For a seamless after-sales experience, the company has 500+ service centers across the country, which offer seven-day support, a free drop service, and 6 months to one year of warranty on all SENS products.

Jabra Evolve2 Price, Specifications

The Jabra Evolve2 Buds will be available at all Jabra authorized resellers from end of November at MRP of Rs 39,122. “The new Evolve2 Buds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go”, says Jabra. The Evolve2 Buds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and use the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

The Evolve2 Buds come with an Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology which hybrid-working professionals can use to personalise the ANC to their listening preferences. The Evolve2 Buds also come with a sealing test feature called MyFit, as well as SafeTone with PeakStop, which makes sure of enhanced hearing protection and an optimal seal for the best, personalised ANC experience.

The Evolve2 comes with Jabra MultiSensor Voice which makes use of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms to block out as much of the surrounding noise as possible for a clearer call experience. They have a wireless range of up to 20 meters/65 feet. Further, the earbuds come with 5 hours of talk time and a total of 33 hours of battery including the charging case.