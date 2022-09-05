Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds announced with up to 28 hours battery life

Jabra has announced its latest true wireless earbuds called the Jabra Elite 5. The newly launched TWS earbuds come with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, up to 28 hours battery life and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Jabra Elite 5 is available at selected retailers for the price of $149 (Rs. 11,897 approx.). The wireless earbuds can be purchased in Titanium Black and Gold Beige colours.

Jabra Elite 5 Specifications

These earbuds offer Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation support, which utilises feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside. The ANC works well no matter how you put the buds in your ear, making noise cancellation more reliable over a wider range of frequencies.

For battery, the earbuds have a 7-hour playtime with ANC on (28 hours with the case) and 9 hours when ANC is not in use. They also have an adjustable EQ and are rated for IP55 dust and water resistance.

The Jabra wireless earbuds are equipped with 6mm speakers. The earbuds also support Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and they can connect to two devices simultaneously with Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Besides, the Elite 5 supports aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

Furthermore, the earbuds have 6-mic call technology, wind noise reduction, Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support. The company says that it has partnered with Spotify to offer Spotify Tap Playback.

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds were launched in India earlier this year. The Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds come at Rs 10,999. They are available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart in Black, Mint, and Navy colour options.

Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation and IP57 certification. Moreover, these earbuds come with a unique Spotify Tap playback feature.