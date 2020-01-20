  • 18:41 Jan 20, 2020

Saregama launches Carvaan GX01 earphones for Rs 1,599

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 20, 2020 5:12 pm

The Saregama Carvaan GX01 comes in two colours - Black and White.
Saregama has now launched Carvaan branded earphones - the GX01. The GX01 is priced at Rs 1,599 and is available on the Saregama website and at retail outlets. The Saregama Carvaan GX01 comes in two colours - Black and White.

These wired earphones have been specifically designed for an augmented aural experience and come with a 14.2 mm sound driver, Carvaan signature sound and enhanced bass. The GX01 supports high fidelity sound, allows users to receive phone calls or invoke digital assistance, and its microphone ensures crystal-clear audio. The earphones come with earbuds of three different sizes.

It comes with a 3.5mm jack which makes it easy to handle and compatible with most of the devices. The in-ear buds are super comfortable and fit any size. A dedicated Play/Pause button which also helps in accepting and rejecting calls. It also supports Siri and Google Assistant to give hands-free experience.

Talking about foraying into a new category, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, "We are thrilled to enter into a completely new retail category, which cuts across all generations and age groups. This will be a great brand extension, allowing the brand Carvaan to become relevant to younger age groups also. The product will be retailed from Carvaan's existing 32k strong retail network."

Saregama last launched Carvaan 2.0 portable digital audio player in India for a price of Rs 7,990. It comes with 5000 preloaded Hindi songs and over 150 daily updated Wi-Fi stations. The digital audio player offers 4 modes – Saregama, USB/AUX IN, FM/AM and Bluetooth. The catalogue is sorted through Artistes, Specials and Geetmala.

