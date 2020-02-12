  • 14:13 Feb 12, 2020

Advertisement

Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched for Rs 4,590

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2020 1:43 pm

Latest News

The Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 is a successor of Saregama Carvaan Go which was launched last year.
Advertisement

Saregama has announced the launch of its new Carvaan Go 2.0 digital audio player in India. The Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 is priced at Rs 4,590 and is available for purchase from Saregama’s official website. It comes in blooming blue, salsa red, emerald green, and classic black colours.

The Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 is a successor of Saregama Carvaan Go which was launched last year. It has two speakers of 1W output each as compared to a single 1W speaker in Carvaan Go. It comes pre-loaded with 3000 Retro Hindi Songs.

The new Carvaan Go weighs about 141 grams and features a metal body. It is claimed to offer up to 7 hours of battery life. Additional features include radio connectivity, microSD card up to 32GB and 3.5 mm audio jack for connecting external speakers/ headphones.

The Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 has 3,000 built-in tracks, largely made up of retro classics from Saregama's extensive catalogue. The Saregama Carvaan App can be downloaded from Android and iOS store. You can listen to your local FM/ AM station or transfer your other favourite songs directly to your MicroSD card by using the SD card slot given on the unit. You can even connect Carvaan Go with Bluetooth speaker or via Aux and play out from your Home or Car speakers.

Previously, Saregama Carvaan Camouflage Green music player was launched in India for Rs 6,490. The product is backed by an all India service network and the brand is offering 1-year doorstep warranty support. With this, the Saregama Carvaan is now available in Porcelain White, Cherrywood Red, Walnut Brown, Oakwood Brown, Charcoal Grey and Camouflage Green. The music player comes loaded with  5000 evergreen Hindi songs.

Saregama Carvaan Go digital audio player launched in India for Rs 3,990

Saregama Carvaan 2.0, Carvaan 2.0 Gold announced with 5000 Pre-loaded songs, starts at Rs 7,990

Saregama launches Carvaan GX01 earphones for Rs 1,599

Saregama Carvaan Camouflage Green music player launched in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Detel Cinema TV with Soundbar launched in India at Rs 24,999

Valentine Gift: Top 5 truly wireless earphones under Rs 5000

OnePlus TV new update brings content integration with Voot, Spotify, JioSaavn and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies