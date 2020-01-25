  • 14:09 Jan 25, 2020

Saregama Carvaan Camouflage Green music player launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2020 12:12 pm

The limited edition music player comes with a price tag of Rs 6,490 and it is available for purchase from Saregama’s official website.
Saregama has announced the launch of its new Carvaan Camouflage Green option on the occasion of the 71st Republic day. The limited edition music player comes with a price tag of Rs 6,490 and it is available for purchase from Saregama’s official website. 

 

With this, the Saregama Carvaan is now available in Porcelain White, Cherrywood Red, Walnut Brown, Oakwood Brown, Charcoal Grey and Camouflage Green. The music player comes loaded with  5000 evergreen Hindi songs. 

 

The 5000 songs music collection on Saregama Carvaan has been handpicked and categorised based on singers, lyricists, music composers, moods and more. One can change the music station by turning a jog-dial. The music library also includes the entire Ameen Sayani’s Geetmala. It also features a range of 20+ thematic music cards spanning regional, instrumental and even Bollywood music. 

 

It also comes with FM Radio support. Furthermore, one can plug a USB drive or one can stream songs from one’s smartphone via Bluetooth connectivity. It works on a rechargeable battery that lasts for approximately 5 hours. The product is backed by an all India service network and the brand is offering 1-year doorstep warranty support.

 

Commenting on the launch of this limited edition, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India said, “We want to salute the real heroes of our country in our own way. On the occasion of 71st Indian Republic day, we launch this limited edition of Carvaan – Camouflage Green. A colour that personifies patriotism.”

 

Previously, the brand introduced Carvaan GX01 earphones in India for Rs 1,599. These wired earphones have been specifically designed for an augmented aural experience and come with a 14.2 mm sound driver, Carvaan signature sound and enhanced bass. The GX01 supports high fidelity sound, allows users to receive phone calls or invoke digital assistance, and its microphone ensures crystal-clear audio. The earphones come with earbuds of three different sizes.

