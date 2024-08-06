Samsung’s Galaxy AI coming to Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G: Report

Samsung unveiled Galaxy AI earlier this year in January with the Galaxy S24 series and later expanded it to all its flagships from past few years, such as the Galaxy S23 series, S22 series, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and so on. Soon, Galaxy AI could also be making its way to a couple of Galaxy A-series mid-range smartphones from Samsung that have launched this year, including Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G.

The report comes from SamMobile, as per whom “Galaxy AI will eventually expand beyond the high-end segment and reach mid-range Galaxy A phones, starting with a couple of 2024 models.” The publication states that the Galaxy A35 5G (Review), and the Galaxy A55 5G (Review) will be the first devices to receive Galaxy AI before the end of the year.

The report adds that both these Galaxy A-series devices will receive Galaxy AI support with One UI 6.1.1 software update that’s set to arrive for some devices later this month. It’s possible that the Galaxy A55 5G and the A35 5G may receive the updates next month.

Secondly, not all Galaxy AI features will be available for the Galaxy A35 and A55 5G. It’s unclear which AI tools will be included or excluded, but it’s likely that Samsung will omit those requiring significant on-device processing power. Features like Instant slow-mo may not be available, considering it’s not available even on the Galaxy S23 FE, a device significantly more powerful than the Galaxy A55 5G.

Finally, the report says that they can only confirm Galaxy AI support for Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55, but not for older Galaxy A devices, even if there are hardware similarities. For instance, the A35 and the Galaxy A54 5G from 2023 share the same chip but Galaxy AI may not arrive for the latter.

Whatever the case may be, bringing Galaxy AI to mid-range Samsung phones could prove significantly beneficial for the brand. Galaxy AI already has millions of users and within the mid-range, it could be a major pull factor for audiences to buy the Galaxy A-series devices.