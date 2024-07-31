Samsung’s First Android 15-based One UI 7 Beta Delayed, Now Expected Next Month

Samsung was expected to announce the first One UI 7 Beta based on Android 15 earlier this Monday, however, it was delayed according to reports. Now, a new report has surfaced online which suggests a new timeline for the One UI 7 Beta and it is now expected to arrive next month.

The report saying that One UI 7 Beta got delayed was shared by SamMobile, for which it cited One UI 6.1.1 rollout as the reason. The release of Samsung’s first Android 15 Beta has been delayed due to the One UI 6.1.1 update, which is due to be released to older foldable phones, tablets, and Samsung’s other high-end Galaxy phones, such as the S23 series and the S24 series.

Samsung now plans to release the first beta for One UI 7 “around the third week of August,” according to the publication, delaying the release by nearly a month from the expected date. This comes after Google’s anticipated launch of Android 15 for Pixel devices, alongside the Pixel 9 series which is set to debut on August 13.

Because the One UI 6.1.1 is yet to rollout, it feels like Samsung thinks that One UI 7, if released, would steal the spotlight from the 6.1.1 update. The One UI 6.1.1 is confirmed to bring a load of new Galaxy AI features to Samsung’s flagships.

On the other hand, the One UI 7 Beta is further expected to be an even bigger update with all the changes that have been leaked so far. The Quick settings panel which got a revamp in One UI 6 will once again undergo some design changes, where the boxes containing the icons will be more rounded, while there’ll be on-screen controls for volume as well, which is a first for Samsung. Aside from that, new icons, continuity features, camera App design revamp, and much more also expected to be a part of the update.