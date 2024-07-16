One UI 6.1.1 To Bring Galaxy AI Features of Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, To Older Galaxy Phones: Know Details

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 last week with a bunch of new Galaxy AI features over the ones which debuted back in January this year. A new confirmation from Samsung suggests that these Galaxy AI features will also be coming to older Galaxy flagship smartphone models with the One UI 6.1.1 update. Here are all the details about the development.

One UI 6.1.1: Supported Models for New Galaxy AI Features

According to a thread on Samsung’s Korean forums, One UI 6.1.1 will bring a host of new Galaxy AI features which debuted with Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. One of them is the Auto Zoom feature in Flex Camera mode in the Z Flip 6, which will be coming to the Galaxy Z Flip5 along with the Flex Camcorder mode.

Instant Slowmo, which debuted on the Galaxy S24 series and allows you to turn any video into slow motion, is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, the Galaxy S23 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Portrait Studio, the feature that allows you to switch between different portrait effects, is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series, the Galaxy S23 FE, along with the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Sketch to image, which launched with Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, is also coming to the same models that support the Portrait Studio feature.

The Live Effect feature, where you can extract a sense of depth from 2D images of people and animals in the picture to get three-dimensional results, is also coming to all the models which are receiving the portrait studio feature.

Motion Clipper, which creates GIFs from motion images is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series, Galaxy S23 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Overlay transition and cut out features are also coming to the same models.

Finally, the feature where you can edit DNGs in the Galaxy Photo Editor is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series, Galaxy S23 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 series. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also gets support for Expert RAW for the first time in the Flip series devices from Samsung.