Honor X70 5G Debuts with an 8300mAh Battery

A new Honor phone, going by the name of Honor X70 5G, has been announced in China with a huge 8300mAh battery under the hood. Despite the big battery, the device is 7.76mm in thickness and is further protected with IP66 + IP68 + IP69K ratings for improved water and dust resistance.

Honor X70 5G: Price, Specs

Honor X70 5G starts at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. It comes in multiple colour options, namely Midnight Black, Bamboo Green, Moon White, and Cinnabar Red shades.

The Honor X70 5G sports a 6.78-inch (2640 x 1200 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and up to 6000 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Read More: Honor X9c 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

For optics, there’s a single-camera system on the back, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, paired with an 8MP front-facing sensor with f/2.0 Aperture for selfies.

It packs an 8300mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. The 512GB model also has 80W wireless charging support with reverse wireless charging. Additional features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated build, and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB-C port for charging.