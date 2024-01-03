The Galaxy A55 5G will sport a 6.4-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). It will be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM, Xclipse 530 AMD GPU and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel f/1.18 main shooter, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP sensor for selfies. The device has an IP67 certification against water and dust.

Then, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Dolby Atmos support with stereo speakers. Connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC. It runs on OneUI 6.1 out of the box.