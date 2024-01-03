  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Brand: Samsung
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Exynos 1480
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.4-inch, 1080 × 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 12MP + 5MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Galaxy A55 5G will sport a 6.4-inch 120Hz panel with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). It will be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8 RAM, Xclipse 530 AMD GPU and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 25W support.

At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel f/1.18 main shooter, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP sensor for selfies. The device has an certification against water and dust.

Then, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Dolby Atmos support with stereo speakers. Connectivity features include SA / NSA, Dual VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5.3, + GLONASS, Type-C, and NFC. It runs on OneUI 6.1 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Black, Lime, Purple, White

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 5
Device Back Glass

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.4
Screen Type Super AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 × 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Performance

Chipset Exynos 1480
Phone GPU Xclipse 530
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 12MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2 aperture + 5MP Macro sensor, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 25W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP67

