The Galaxy A55 5G will sport a 6.4-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). It will be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM, Xclipse 530 AMD GPU and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.
At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel f/1.18 main shooter, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP sensor for selfies. The device has an IP67 certification against water and dust.
Then, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Dolby Atmos support with stereo speakers. Connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC. It runs on OneUI 6.1 out of the box.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Lime, Purple, White
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.4
|Screen Type
|Super AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 × 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Chipset
|Exynos 1480
|Phone GPU
|Xclipse 530
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OneUI 6.1
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 12MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2 aperture + 5MP Macro sensor, f/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|25W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP67