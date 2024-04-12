Galaxy AI Coming To Galaxy S22 Series, Flip 4, Fold 4, Samsung Hints

Samsung introduced a range of advanced Galaxy AI features from the Galaxy S24 series to the Galaxy S23 series and other 2023 flagship models. However, users of older models from 2022, such as the Galaxy S22 series, Flip 4, and Fold 4, did not receive these updates. Samsung has hinted that this may change soon, offering hope to users of these older models.

Samsung has announced in a press statement that it will expand its Galaxy AI to include three new languages: Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian, as well as three new dialects: Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French. In the same statement, announcing the development, Samsung US left a juicy teaser at the end where it said, “The newly supported Galaxy AI languages and dialects will each be available for download as a language pack from the Settings App across all devices that support Galaxy AI. That includes the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series, with more coming soon.”

The last sentence lists the currently supported Galaxy AI devices “with more coming soon,” suggesting that Samsung may finally expand support for the suite of AI features to its 2022 flagships, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Z Fold4.

Back in January this year, when it was confirmed the AI features were making their way to 2023 flagships from the brand, Samsung firmly said that they wouldn’t be coming to any other older models as it didn’t know whether the Galaxy S22 series and other devices would be able to handle all the AI features in a stable manner or not.

The reason for the shift is that Samsung Labs might not have faced any issues while testing Galaxy AI in older flagship models. It’s worth noting that Samsung has already brought the AI features to the S23 FE, which uses the same SoC as the Galaxy S22 series. Therefore, optimizing the features for the latter should not have been a major issue. In the end, it’s great news for the 2022 Samsung flagship users that they will be able to experience what made the Galaxy S24 series a successful hit.