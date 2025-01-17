HomeNewsSamsung to Release Exclusive Gemini Features for Galaxy S25 Series; Gemini Extensions...

Samsung to Release Exclusive Gemini Features for Galaxy S25 Series; Gemini Extensions for Samsung Apps are Coming

Samsung may offer exclusive Gemini features for Galaxy S25 series devices and here’s what they could be.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Exclusive gemini features for Galaxy S25 series

Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S25 series later next week and while we have already learnt that things aren’t majorly changing in terms of design, Samsung is making a big leap in terms of software with One 7. New leaks further suggest that Samsung will release exclusive Gemini features for Galaxy S25 series as well.

The leak comes from tipster @chunvn8888 on X who shared screenshots of the extensions of Samsung apps that are available in Gemini. As per those screenshots, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Reminder will be available as extensions to enable within Gemini, much like how Google’s own apps work as extensions in the assistant.

Once you enable them, you’ll be able to perform a limited set of tasks through each extension. This will enable deeper integration of Gemini within Samsung’s One UI. However, it is also not known how this will affect Bixby, considering it is also scheduled to get a major revamp as it is supposed to get AI support.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Renders Leaked: Nothing Unexpected

It is further unclear whether these extensions will be released as exclusive Gemini features for Galaxy S25 series only, or whether it would come to older devices also. However, the tipster suggests there’s possibility for the latter to happen. A separate leak by Technoblog shows that a new hotword to activate Gemini with voice may also be coming, where you could say Hey Google Gemini instead of Hey Google to activate Gemini with your voice.

Earlier last month, another leak suggested that Google could offer various tiers of Gemini Advanced subscriptions for free to buyers of Galaxy S25 series phones. All of the strings spotted in an teardown had a Samsung reference, and it spotted further clues aligning these strings to the Galaxy S25 series. The three trial durations mentioned in the strings correspond to the different models in the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 could get three months of Gemini Advanced for free, the Galaxy S25 Plus could get six months, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a year’s worth of Gemini Advanced subscription for free.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display6.8 inch, 1440 x 3088 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 10MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.