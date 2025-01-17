Samsung to Release Exclusive Gemini Features for Galaxy S25 Series; Gemini Extensions for Samsung Apps are Coming

Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S25 series later next week and while we have already learnt that things aren’t majorly changing in terms of design, Samsung is making a big leap in terms of software with One UI 7. New leaks further suggest that Samsung will release exclusive Gemini features for Galaxy S25 series as well.

The leak comes from tipster @chunvn8888 on X who shared screenshots of the extensions of Samsung apps that are available in Gemini. As per those screenshots, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Reminder will be available as extensions to enable within Gemini, much like how Google’s own apps work as extensions in the AI assistant.

Once you enable them, you’ll be able to perform a limited set of tasks through each extension. This will enable deeper integration of Gemini within Samsung’s One UI. However, it is also not known how this will affect Bixby, considering it is also scheduled to get a major revamp as it is supposed to get AI support.

It is further unclear whether these extensions will be released as exclusive Gemini features for Galaxy S25 series only, or whether it would come to older devices also. However, the tipster suggests there’s possibility for the latter to happen. A separate leak by Technoblog shows that a new hotword to activate Gemini with voice may also be coming, where you could say Hey Google Gemini instead of Hey Google to activate Gemini with your voice.

Earlier last month, another leak suggested that Google could offer various tiers of Gemini Advanced subscriptions for free to buyers of Galaxy S25 series phones. All of the strings spotted in an APK teardown had a Samsung reference, and it spotted further clues aligning these strings to the Galaxy S25 series. The three trial durations mentioned in the strings correspond to the different models in the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 could get three months of Gemini Advanced for free, the Galaxy S25 Plus could get six months, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a year’s worth of Gemini Advanced subscription for free.