Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Renders Leaked: Nothing Unexpected

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim renders have leaked online, giving away all its design details and the device looks like a usual Samsung smartphone but with a thinner overall form factor. The device won’t be arriving alongside other Galaxy S25 series smartphones next week but will come later in the year.

The Galaxy S25 Slim renders come from OnLeaks (via Smartprix), where you can see how the S25 Slim closely resembles the design of the rest of the S25 series. The device seems to have the same camera layout as the upcoming Galaxy S25 and S25+ with the thicker camera rings we first saw in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 earlier last year.

Further, the USP of the device is supposed to be its thickness, which reportedly is just 6.4mm. Even with the camera module included, it’s only 8.3mm thick. The screen size is about to 6.7 to 6.8-inches. There’s a metal frame and a glass back, while the bezels around the display are extremely narrow as well. On the bottom, there’s a single speaker grille, USB-C port, and a microphone. The screen is also flat, just like the rest of the S25 lineup.

As for the specs, the report says that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the camera setup on the rear includes a 200MP HP5 primary camera, a 50MP JN5 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5X optical zoom. There’s up to 12GB RAM and the device will run on Android 15-based One UI 7.

As for the launch date, the Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to arrive in May 2025. While it may be showcased at the Unpacked event on January 22nd alongside the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, it is unlikely to be released at that time.