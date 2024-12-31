Samsung Could Offer Free Gemini Advanced to Galaxy S25 Series Buyers

According to a new report, Samsung will reportedly offer free Gemini Advanced to Galaxy S25 series buyers. This would resemble what Google did with the Pixel 9 Pro series. Gemini Advanced would give you access to Google’s best AI models on your smartphone to experience.

The report comes from Android Authority, where the publication did an APK teardown of the latest Google app, v15.52.37 beta, and found strings suggesting that the company may offer free Gemini Advanced to Galaxy S25 series buyers. However, note that it would be offered on a trial basis and not permanently.

The report notes that Google could offer various tiers of Gemini Advanced subscriptions. All of the strings have a Samsung reference, and it spotted further clues aligning these strings to the Galaxy S25 series. The three trial durations mentioned in the strings correspond to the different models in the Galaxy S25 series.

In other words, the Galaxy S25 could get three months of Gemini Advanced for free, the Galaxy S25 Plus could get six months, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a year’s worth of Gemini Advanced subscription for free. Both Google and Samsung haven’t mentioned the offer, and we’ll have to wait until the devices officially launch for further details.

In the case of Google, the company offered a free 1-year Google Advanced subscription only to Pixel 9 Pro series buyers, while vanilla Pixel 9 buyers got nothing.

The Galaxy S25 series is seemingly launching on January 22, 2025. As usual, the Galaxy S25 series will consist of three models: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Out of these, the Ultra model is expected to bring some upgrades over the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This includes a revamped design with rounded corners, a flat frame, and thicker camera rings on the back, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to the leaked renders, the camera placement, S-Pen slot, port, speakers, and button positioning remain identical to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.