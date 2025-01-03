Samsung to Equip 2025 Samsung TVs and Soundbars with Eclipsa Audio Technology: Details

Samsung has announced that it will equip its 2025 Samsung TVs and Soundbars with Eclipsa Audio technology which it developed in partnership with Google. Eclipsa Audio is being described as a “groundbreaking 3D audio technology” by the company, and here are all the details regarding the development.

Eclipsa Audio allows creators to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience. As the first in the industry to adopt the technology, Samsung announced that it will launch its 2025 Samsung TVs and Soundbars with Eclipsa Audio Technology — from the Crystal UHD series to the premium flagship Neo QLED 8K models.

Further, starting in 2025, creators will be able to upload videos with Eclipsa Audio tracks to YouTube. Viewers with 2025 Samsung devices will be able to watch YouTube videos with premium spatial audio when available.

To ensure consistent audio quality, Samsung and Google are working with the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) to create a certification program for devices using Eclipsa Audio, ensuring that consumers experience the highest standards of sound fidelity.

In related news to Samsung, the company will reportedly offer free Gemini Advanced to Galaxy S25 series buyers. The Galaxy S25 could get three months of Gemini Advanced for free, the Galaxy S25 Plus could get six months, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a year’s worth of Gemini Advanced subscription for free. Both Google and Samsung haven’t mentioned the offer, and we’ll have to wait until the devices officially launch for further details.

The Galaxy S25 series is seemingly launching on January 22, 2025. As usual, the Galaxy S25 series will consist of three models: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Out of these, the Ultra model is expected to bring the most amount of upgrades over the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the entire S25 lineup.