Samsung to continue production of LCDs for an indefinite period

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 29, 2020 11:57 am

Samsung will reportedly continue the product of LCDs in South Korea while the extension for the production period hasn't been defined.
Samsung display unit on Tuesday confirmed that it will continue the manufacturing of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) panels for televisions and monitors as more and more people continue resorting to these means as their entertainment source during the pandemic. 

 

This move contradicts Samsung's own announcement it made back in March that it would discontinue the production of these LCDs by the end of the year, because of the sole reason to focus on more advanced tech. 

'Samsung Display said the length of the extension would depend on profitability considerations and market conditions. It had said in late October that it was considering a "short-term" extension', as per Reuters

 

Another local media outlet IT Chosun reported on Tuesday that the production timeline will be extended by another year on the request of the 'Displays' division. 

 

In somewhat related news to Samsung, it will be launching the Galaxy S21 series on the 14th of January, 2021 along with Galaxy Buds Pro. The Galaxy S21 series has been leaked extensively and even the features of the Galaxy Buds Pro have been revealed by various leakers. 

 

A few days back, the pricing for the three S21 series devices was also leaked, which suggested that the S21 Ultra will start at 1349 euros (approx Rs 1,21,400) for 128GB variant. The S21 Plus will start at 1049 euros (approx Rs 94,400) for 128GB variant and the S21 will start at EUR 849 (Approx Rs 76,400) for the base 128GB model.

 

