Galaxy S21 series appears in more renders, revealing official colour palette for the devices

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has appeared in more renders dubbed as official marketing renders, revealing official colour palette for the devices

As if anything else was left, renders for the new S21 series have started showing up revealing the colour palette for all the three devices in the series. These renders are dubbed as the official marketing renders for the devices.

The standard Galaxy S21 is expected to arrive in four colours including the Phantom Gray, Phantom White, a colour with pink-ish hue and a Phantom Violet colour that is supposed to be a two-tone colour including the lavender shade for the back with rose gold accent for the camera.

The S21+ that is supposed to look similar to the S21, should have a darker colour than the Phantom Gray, that is expected to be pure black.

The biggest of them all, the S21 Ultra appeared in a single colour which is the phantom white colour, but is also expected to arrive in the black accent.

With this being revealed, it seems like nothing else is left for the company to reveal this year during the launch event the company is holding on 14th of January as per the leaks. The specifications of the device have also leaked a while back.

If we talk about India launch, the device will be arriving in the country about two weeks from the launch, that is on 29th of January. The Samsung Opera House store in Bengaluru is already accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 if you are ready to pay an advance for Rs 2,000.

The standard S21 should have a plastic back panel or as Samsung likes to call it, a 'Glasstic' panel. The other two phones should have a regular glass back panel as is the case with most of the premium phones these days.

While the S21 ultra should have an adaptive 120Hz display, the S21+ should have a normal 120Hz refresh rate display. The Ultra is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, but only a 25W charger being provided in the box.

Except for Korea and America, the devices can come with Exynos 2100 while in the two regions mentioned above, it should come with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888.

The S21+ on the other hand should be backed up by a 4800mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, but only a 15W charger is provided in the box.

The standard Galaxy S21 is said to be powered by the same top-notch processor but is said to have a flat 6.2-inch FHD+ display same as the S21+, and should be backed up by a smaller battery than the other two models, with a 4,000mAh battery. The charging speeds should also be similar to S21+ at 15W.

Image Credits: WinFuture