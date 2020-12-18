Advertisement

Galaxy S21 series appears in more renders, revealing official colour palette for the devices

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2020 1:42 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has appeared in more renders dubbed as official marketing renders, revealing official colour palette for the devices
Advertisement

As if anything else was left, renders for the new S21 series have started showing up revealing the colour palette for all the three devices in the series. These renders are dubbed as the official marketing renders for the devices. 

 

S21 Colour Pink

 

Advertisement

S21 Colour violet

 

The standard Galaxy S21 is expected to arrive in four colours including the Phantom Gray, Phantom White, a colour with pink-ish hue and a Phantom Violet colour that is supposed to be a two-tone colour including the lavender shade for the back with rose gold accent for the camera. 

 

S21+ Black

 

The S21+ that is supposed to look similar to the S21, should have a darker colour than the Phantom Gray, that is expected to be pure black. 

 

S21 Ultra White

 

The biggest of them all, the S21 Ultra appeared in a single colour which is the phantom white colour, but is also expected to arrive in the black accent. 

 

With this being revealed, it seems like nothing else is left for the company to reveal this year during the launch event the company is holding on 14th of January as per the leaks. The specifications of the device have also leaked a while back. 

 

If we talk about India launch, the device will be arriving in the country about two weeks from the launch, that is on 29th of January. The Samsung Opera House store in Bengaluru is already accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 if you are ready to pay an advance for Rs 2,000.

 

The standard S21 should have a plastic back panel or as Samsung likes to call it, a 'Glasstic' panel. The other two phones should have a regular glass back panel as is the case with most of the premium phones these days. 

 

While the S21 ultra should have an adaptive 120Hz display, the S21+ should have a normal 120Hz refresh rate display. The Ultra is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, but only a 25W charger being provided in the box.

 

Except for Korea and America, the devices can come with Exynos 2100 while in the two regions mentioned above, it should come with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888. 

 

The S21+ on the other hand should be backed up by a 4800mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, but only a 15W charger is provided in the box.

 

The standard Galaxy S21 is said to be powered by the same top-notch processor but is said to have a flat 6.2-inch FHD+ display same as the S21+, and should be backed up by a smaller battery than the other two models, with a 4,000mAh battery. The charging speeds should also be similar to S21+ at 15W. 

 

Image Credits: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy S21 appears in BIS listing

Galaxy S21 Series appears in 3D renders full revealing the devices

Samsung Galaxy S21 series appears in video teaser leaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch expected few weeks later than Global launch

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 720 and Android 11 OS

OnePlus 9 will feature cameras by Leica, leak suggests

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies