Galaxy S21, S21 Plus detailed specifications leaked

The two devices from the Galaxy S21 series, namely the S21 and S21 Plus have now appeared in a leak with full specifications.

Samsung failed to keep its newest flagship devices under wraps and as a result, we now have detailed specifications for Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. The in-depth specifications for the S21 Ultra already got leaked a few days back and now it's time for the other two devices.

As per WinFuture, the Galaxy S21 will have a flat 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and 421 ppi. The S21 Plus will have a 6.7-inch flat display with the same resolution but with 391 ppi. You will also get a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will have Gorilla Glass Victus protection and the company will also give an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display.

They will be powered by the Exynos 2100 in most parts of the world, that has a "super core" with a speed of 2.9 gigahertz, while three additional high-end cores with up to 2.8 gigahertz ensure high performance. There are also four energy-saving cores with up to 2.4 gigahertz.

They will have 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. For optics, Samsung will use a main sensor with a resolution of 12 megapixels and a sensor size of 1 / 1.76 ", which offers f / 1.8 aperture and a 79 degree field of view. The focal length equivalent is specified as 26 millimeters, with an optical image stabilizer implemented in hardware.

As it is a triple camera setup, the other two sensors include a zoom camera and an ultra wide angle sensor. The zoom camera has a 64-megapixel sensor that is 1 / 1.76 "in size and has 0.8 micrometer wide pixels. The optics have a focal length equivalent of 28 millimeters and use an f / 2.0 aperture at a 76 degree wide Field of view. This sensor also has hardware-based optical image stabilizer.

For the wide angle camera, it has a 12-megapixel sensor with a size of 1 / 2.55 ", 1.4 micrometers pixel edge length and an f / 2.2 aperture. The devices will support videos in resolution of up to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 240fps.

The front camera uses a 10 megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture, 1.22 micrometer sensor pixels and an 80 degree field of view with a focal length equivalent of 25 millimeters.

Talking about battery information, both the devices will support fast charging up to 25W. As reported before, Samsung will not be including the chargers inside the box. The Galaxy S21 should be backed by a 4000mAh battery while the Plus variant will have a 4800mAh battery.

Both of them will run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. A few days back, the pricing for the three devices was also leaked, which suggested that the S21 Ultra will start at 1349 euros (approx Rs 1,21,400) for 128GB variant. The S21 Plus will start at 1049 euros (approx Rs 94,400) for 128GB variant and the S21 will start at EUR 849 (Approx Rs 76,400) for the base 128GB model.

Picture Credits: WinFuture