Samsung Galaxy S21 Series European pricing and storage variants leaked

As per a new report, here are the leaked prices for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series.

The Galaxy S21 series has been out in the wind since months now. Every month we witness new leaks that confirm some spec or the other for the devices, and the latest leak seems to confirm the European pricing and storage variants for all the three devices under S21 series.

WinFuture was able to get its hands on the pricing for the S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra. As per the report, Galaxy S21 should be priced at EUR 849 (Approx Rs 76,400) for the base 128GB model. The second variant will come with 256GB of storage for EUR 899 (Approx Rs 80,900).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus with 128GB of storage will be priced at 1049 euros (approx Rs 94,400) while the 256GB variant will cost 1099 euros (approx Rs 98,900).

The most powerful phone in the series, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will cost 1349 euros (approx Rs 1,21,400) for 128GB variant, 1399 euros (approx Rs 1,25,900) for 256GB variant, and 1529 (approx Rs 1,37,500) euros for 512GB variant.

As per the report, the costs may differ on a regional basis because of various VAT rates. The report further states that the S21 series will come in 5G only variant where 5G has become standard. Only a few regions will get the LTE-only version of the devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specifications (Rumored)

Separately, if we talk about the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the spec sheet of the device has also been leaked a few days back, revealing the detailed specifications of the device. As per the leak, the S21 ultra should have a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and 515 ppi. The Ultra is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, but only a 25W charger being provided in the box.

Except for Korea and America, the devices can come with Exynos 2100 while in the two regions mentioned above, it should come with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888. The device will be available in 3 variants as mentioned above, all paired with 12GB of RAM.

It should have a Quad-camera setup, consisting of a 108MP primary Gen 2 wide-angle sensor with f/1.8 and OIS, 12MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 amd 120-degree FOV, 10MP 3x optical sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 10MP 10x optical sensor with f/4.9 aperture with PDAF and Laser Autofocus. On the front, the device will have a 40MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The S21+ on the other hand should be backed up by a 4800mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, but only a 15W charger being provided in the box. It can come with a triple camera setup along with a 120Hz display which shouldn't be adaptive.

The standard Galaxy S21 is said to be powered by the same top-notch processor but is said to have a flat 6.2-inch FHD+ display same as the S21+, and should be backed up by a smaller battery than the other two models, with a 4,000mAh battery. The charging speeds should also be similar to S21+ at 15W.