Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications leaked

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 3:38 pm

Latest News

As per new leak, the earbuds will feature ANC, touch controls, 28 hour battery life and much more.

The Galaxy S21 series is scheduled for a January 14th launch and alongside it, another product that is set to make its debut is the Galaxy Buds Pro. The new set of earbuds are set to feature Active Noise Cancellation and now some other key specifications of the earbuds have surfaced. 

 

The new leak comes from 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, which now confirms some of the key features/specifications of the new set of TWS earbuds by Samsung. 

 

Galaxy Buds Pro

 

The design of the new Galaxy Buds Pro has already been leaked before and as per the new report, the new earbuds will come with 28 hours of battery life that will be 20 percent more than its predecessor. 

 

Each of the earbuds is tipped to have a 61mAh battery while the case should have a 472mAh battery. 

 

Galaxy Buds Pro Case

 

The audio quality will rely on 11mm bass drivers along with 6.5mm tweeters with coaxial dual speakers. For ANC, the earphones will be able to cancel noise upto 35db. Not only this, but the earphones will also have dual connection support along with IPX7 water resistance rating. 

 

As per the tipster and the report, 'the earphones will support multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation, voice detection feature, seamless connection, and 3D spatial audio with head tracking. The latter will reportedly work only with phones running Android 11-based OneUI 3.0'. 

 

Various other reports point towards other features including Dolby Atmos support, SoundAlive, gyro sensors, four-volume settings for ambient mode and more. They should also support touch controls and the ability to track lost earbuds. 

 

The price for the Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to be EUR 229 (approx Rs 20,600). It should come in two colour options including Black and Silver while other options should arrive later in the year.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro renders surface the internet, revealing the look of the earphones

In Note 1 vs Redmi 9 Power vs Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series European pricing and storage variants leaked

Galaxy S21 Ultra appears in FCC listing, confirms S-Pen support

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Watch arriving early next year, confirms CEO

Kingston launches three new USB Flash Drives in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies