Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications leaked

As per new leak, the earbuds will feature ANC, touch controls, 28 hour battery life and much more.

The Galaxy S21 series is scheduled for a January 14th launch and alongside it, another product that is set to make its debut is the Galaxy Buds Pro. The new set of earbuds are set to feature Active Noise Cancellation and now some other key specifications of the earbuds have surfaced.

The new leak comes from 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, which now confirms some of the key features/specifications of the new set of TWS earbuds by Samsung.

The design of the new Galaxy Buds Pro has already been leaked before and as per the new report, the new earbuds will come with 28 hours of battery life that will be 20 percent more than its predecessor.

Each of the earbuds is tipped to have a 61mAh battery while the case should have a 472mAh battery.

The audio quality will rely on 11mm bass drivers along with 6.5mm tweeters with coaxial dual speakers. For ANC, the earphones will be able to cancel noise upto 35db. Not only this, but the earphones will also have dual connection support along with IPX7 water resistance rating.

As per the tipster and the report, 'the earphones will support multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation, voice detection feature, seamless connection, and 3D spatial audio with head tracking. The latter will reportedly work only with phones running Android 11-based OneUI 3.0'.

Various other reports point towards other features including Dolby Atmos support, SoundAlive, gyro sensors, four-volume settings for ambient mode and more. They should also support touch controls and the ability to track lost earbuds.

The price for the Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to be EUR 229 (approx Rs 20,600). It should come in two colour options including Black and Silver while other options should arrive later in the year.