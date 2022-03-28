Samsung Smart Monitor M8 announced, now up for pre-order globally

Samsung has launched a smart monitor in global markets. The M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor

Samsung has today announced its latest Smart Monitor series, the M8. It is now available to pre-order globally. The monitor comes in four new colors — Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Features

The Samsung Monitor M8 has a 32-inch 4K QLED display, surrounded by a slim frame and a borderless design. The monitor has a peaks brightness of 400 nits and HDR10+ content playback. It has a 4ms response time, a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 allows users to enjoy some OTT services. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without having to connect to a PC or TV. The thinness of the new model is 11.4mm, about three-quarters slimmer than the previous models.

The Workspace User Interface offers all services needed to work on one screen. It helps users wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC and efficiently use an extensive range of useful features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 365 cloud service, as well as mirroring content from smartphone to the M8.

In addition, the Smart Monitor M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam. It can attach to the monitor while keeping desk space neat without any unsightly wires. The SlimFit Cam also features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions, swiftly identifying a person’s face when on screen and automatically focusing on the subject.

In other words, it can follow and capture an individual speaker, a perfect option for active presentation or livestreaming. In addition, the monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo. This allows users to work remotely or engage in video conferencing using the SlimFit Cam.

The Smart Monitor M8 has an IoT hub called SmartThings Hub, where users can connect all their IoT devices wirelessly. The SmartThings app allows users to track IoT devices throughout the house easily with the app’s intuitive control panel.

Equipped with a high-sensitivity Far Field Voice microphone, the assistant controls devices such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, the microphone uses an Always On Voice function, displaying conversation information on screen when Bixby is activated, even if the monitor screen is turned off.