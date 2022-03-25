Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 launched in India with 6.6-inch FHD+ displays and 50MP cameras

Samsung has today launched two new A-series 4G smartphones in India called Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23. This comes after company recently launched Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy A23 comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. They are priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 20,999 respectively. It comes in Light Blue, Black and Orange colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has been launched in three variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB is priced at Rs 14,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,499 respectively. It comes in Black, White, Light Blue, and Orange colour options. Both the smartphones can be purchased via the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Samsung has kept the SoC model under wraps. It is expected to be Snapdragon 680 chipset. In addition, there will be a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G launched in India, Galaxy A33 5G, A73 5G debut globally

For optics, the phone comes with a quad camera set up at the rear. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 5-megapixel ultra wide sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. In addition, for selfies and video calls, there will be an 8-megapixel front camera.

Moving on, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a 3.5mm audio jack. Besides, it runs on Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 custom skin out of the box. Lastly, the device measures 165.3 x 76.9 x 8.4mm and weighs 194 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications

The Galaxy A13 is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset with Mali G52 MP1 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The camera configuration is same as Samsung Galaxy A23.

Besides, the device runs on Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 custom skin out of the box. For security, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, this device measures 165.1 x 76.1 x 8.8mm and weigh 195 grams.

Further, the connectivity options for both the devices include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C.