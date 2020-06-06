Advertisement

Samsung now rolling out One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy S10 Lite in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 06, 2020 11:17 am

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update comes with Quick Share, Music Share, a basic Pro video mode and a number of other new camera functionality with the addition of new camera features.
Samsung has started rolling outOne UI 2.1 update in India for the Galaxy S10 Lite. The update brings April Android security patch along with a host of new features, which includes Quick Share, Music Share and more.

Sammobile reports that the latest software update sports version G770FXXU2BTD2. The update is rolling out over the air and should reach you in a few days.  To check the update manually, go to the Settings app and tap Settings » Software update. Those who can’t wait can opt to download the update manually via the Samsung Smart Switch software for both Windows or Mac devices.

The new update comes with Quick Share, Music Share, a basic Pro video mode and a number of other new camera functionality with the addition of new camera features. Those include Single Take, My Filters, and nighttime Hyperlapse recording. Samsung, however, launched the same update for the S10 Lite in a few other countries a couple of months back.
 

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A50 recently received Android 10 update again in India. The Samsung Galaxy A50 in India is now receiving firmware version A505FDDU4BTC8, and its size is 1.7GB. The update brings new features like system-wide dark mode, navigation gestures and Digital wellbeing using which one can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode, new parental controls and adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app.

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India for Rs 39,999 for the 8GB and 128GB storage. The company later also launched the 512GB variant at Rs 44,999 as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin on top. It features a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support.  It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.

 

 

