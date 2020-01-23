Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855, 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India for Rs 39,999

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available for sale in India from Flipkart starting from February 4.

Advertisement

Samsung has today finally launched Galaxy S10 Lite in India today. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs 39,999 and will be available from Flipkart, Samsung's official store and major retail stores starting from February 4 with pre-orders starting today at 2 PM. It comes in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour variants.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S10 Lite will get one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999 that also covers accidental screen damage within 1 year of purchase. Furthermore, customers will get an additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 394 ppi pixel density. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0 and it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor.