  • 18:51 Jan 23, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855, 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India for Rs 39,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 23, 2020 12:31 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available for sale in India from Flipkart starting from February 4.
Advertisement

Samsung has today finally launched Galaxy S10 Lite in India today. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs 39,999 and will be available from Flipkart, Samsung's official store and major retail stores starting from February 4 with pre-orders starting today at 2 PM. It comes in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour variants.

 

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S10 Lite will get one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999 that also covers accidental screen damage within 1 year of purchase. Furthermore, customers will get an additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards. 

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 394 ppi pixel density. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0 and it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support.

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

 

 

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced, launching soon in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite prices revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite to reportedly launch in India on January 25

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite confirmed to launch in India on January 23

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features samsung smartphones Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 price slashed in India

Poco F1 gets Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta stable update

iQOO to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in February

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies