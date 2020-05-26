Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Android 10 update again in India

The Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings March 2020 security patch as well with the latest OneUI 2.0.

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out Android 10 update again to its Galaxy A50 smartphone. Initially, the Android 10 update to Galaxy A50 users was pushed in March with the February 2020 security patch but it was stopped after users reported software bugs.



The Samsung Galaxy A50 in India is now receiving firmware version A505FDDU4BTC8, and its size is 1.7GB, reports SamMobile. The update brings March 2020 security patch as well with the latest OneUI 2.0. In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.



The update brings new features like system-wide dark mode, navigation gestures and Digital wellbeing using which one can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls. The update also adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app.



The report also noted that some apps like the Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, and Samsung Notes will have to be updated individually.



The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-Core Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. It has a triple rear camera setup of 25MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture and 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.





