  11:56 Apr 11, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch and new camera features

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 11, 2020 11:46 am

Latest News

The latest update for the Galaxy S10 Lite also brings features like Quick Share and Music Share.
Samsung has started rolling out a new update for the Galaxy S10 Lite. The update brings April Android security patch along with some new camera features like Single Take and Pro Video.

The G770FXXU2BTD2 update brings the security patch level up to April 1. Samsung has rolled out the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite in Spain. To check the update manually, go to the Settings app and tap Settings » Software update. Currently, the update is not available in India and is expected to arrive soon.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users now get improved AR Emoji with manual editing support and enhanced facial expression recognition. The update adds a Quick Crop feature that allows users to easily crop images without entering the edit menu.

Additionally, the latest update for the Galaxy S10 Lite also brings features like Quick Share and Music Share. Samsung has also updated the Samsung Keyboard as well, which now has text undo/redo and multilingual translation features.

The camera app on the Galaxy S10 Lite has also been updated with features like a new Pro video mode, which offers more control over the video recording. Then there is Single Take feature which allows the phone to take multiple shots of a single moment.

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India for Rs 39,999 for the 8GB and 128GB storage. The company recently launched the 512GB variant at Rs 44,999 as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin on top. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support.  It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

