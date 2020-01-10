  • 12:19 Jan 10, 2020

Samsung next folding phone will be called Galaxy Bloom

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 10, 2020 11:48 am

Samsung Galaxy Bloom will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.
Samsung is expected to hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on February 11. The company will be unveiling its latest Galaxy S20 series and a foldable smartphone at the event. Now as per a new report, the foldable phone will actually be called Galaxy Bloom instead of Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

SamMobile folks have spotted an AJUNews report, a South Korean publication, as per which Samsung CEO DJ Koh held a private session with partners and carriers at CES 2020. He talked about the company's future plans including upcoming products. In the session, he also revealed that the name of the next-gen foldable phone will be called Galaxy Bloom instead of Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 which has been in leaks for some time now.

A blurry image that was shot during the meeting has also surfaced shows the clamshell design of the phone along with its Galaxy Bloom name. Samsung is planning to market this product to women in their 20s. The design came from cosmetics brand Lancome's compact makeup powder.

Galaxy Bloom

He also confirmed that the next-gen Galaxy S flagships will indeed be called Galaxy S20. For the past few weeks, it was expected that it will be named Galaxy S11 but a recent report revealed the name change. It is now appearing to be correct as the new flagship models will be launched as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As per a recent report, Galaxy Bloom will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Interestingly, the Galaxy S20 is reported to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. will come loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. This means that the foldable phone will come with a similar selfie camera as seen on the Galaxy Note 10. The phone is expected to feature a punch-hole design similar to what we have seen in the latest Galaxy Note 10 series.

