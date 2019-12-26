  • 14:03 Dec 26, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch as Samsung Galaxy S20

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 26, 2019 12:33 pm

If this is true, then Samsung will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20e phones.
Samsung next year flagship Galaxy S series might not be called the Samsung Galaxy S11. The series will be successor to this year’s Galaxy S10 series of smartphones.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) and @MMDDJ_, the upcoming Galaxy S series might be named as the Samsung Galaxy S20, and not Samsung Galaxy S11. If this is true, then Samsung will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20e phones. The phones are said to be announced in February next year.



Earlier, other smartphone brands have also taken the same route. The Honor 20 was launched as Honor 10 successor instead of the Honor 11. Similarly, Huawei launched Huawei P20 as the Huawei P10‘s successor. It is now expected that the 2021 models may not be called the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 21 but the Galaxy S30 and Galaxy Note 30 series respectively.

In terms of specs, Samsung Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S11+/S20+  will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will combine nine pixels into a single pixel and will allow 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size for improving low-light shots. For software, it is likely to run on the latest Android 10 operating system.


The series is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and Exynos 990 chipset in few other markets. The Galaxy S11/S20 is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery, the larger S11+/S20+ is tipped to have a larger 5,000mAh battery.

