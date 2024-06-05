Samsung Ad Accidentally Reveals Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Confirms Redesign

Samsung is currently being rumoured to host the next Galaxy Unpacked on July 10 and at the event, the company is set to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, a potentially official Samsung Ad has accidentally revealed the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Some of the users spotted what appears to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 ad banner on Samsung Kazakhstan’s website. The ad shows both the foldables in all their glory and confirm that a redesign for the bigger one, Galaxy Z Fold 6, is indeed coming which will be one of the biggest revamps since the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Similar to what the leaked renders suggested, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 can be seen having a boxier design with flatter sides and a new aspect ratio for the cover display. The design seems to have taken inspiration from that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The top of the device can be seen sporting three holes potentially for mics alongside a speaker grille. The Fold 6 appears in a grey colour which may have a titanium frame. Three cameras lie on the back paired with an LED flash.

Read More: New Feature Coming To One UI 7.0, Debuting On Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it gets the same folder icon-like shaped cover display as last year’s Z Flip 5 with two cameras on top. The cameras have a blue ring around them, matching the colour of the frame, thereby giving it a dual-tone look. The sides are flatter than that of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while on the right spine lies the fingerprint sensor as well as the volume buttons.

The Z Fold 6 will have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner display, both of which will support 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, it could use the Corning Gorilla Armour for cover display protection while the inner panel should use Samsung’s Ultra-thin glass. Both panels may support up to 2600 nits peak brightness. In addition, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.