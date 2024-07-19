Samsung may go with MediaTek’s Dimensity in Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Samsung concluded its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier last week but didn’t unveil any Galaxy Tablets. However, reports suggest that the Galaxy Tab S10 series is still coming later this year and one of the major changes it is expected to feature is a MediaTek Dimensity chip and not Qualcomm’s Snapdragon.

A report from known tipster IceUniverse claims that Samsung will use MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC across the Galaxy Tab S10 range, which means the standard, Plus, and the Ultra model will get the same Dimensity chip. This is a significant move from Samsung, considering it has been sticking to Snapdragon flagship processors for its Tablets for the past couple of years.

However, Samsung has chosen to opt for a Dimensity processor, which is not necessarily a bad move considering the chip in concern is actually quite a powerful one and beats the latest top-end Snapdragon processor, the 8 Gen 3, in Benchmark scores, too. While the tipster didn’t mention the reason for making the switch, it is expected that using MediaTek’s chip is a cheaper business for Samsung which will ultimately benefit the consumer as well.

As for the launch timeline of the tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 series may make their debut in October this year. MaxJmb on X posted that the series will launch in the fall of 2024 along with a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone. Some reports claim that Samsung has also dropped the standard Galaxy Tab S10 model from the lineup this year but nothing has been confirmed so far.

In related news to Samsung, TM Roh, Samsung’s mobile head, recently confirmed that the company will launch an upgraded AI-powered Bixby experience later this year. Not only that, the AI technology behind Bixby will be Samsung’s own, meaning it will take advantage of the brand’s Large Language Model (LLM) and not ChatGPT or Google Gemini, like how Apple is playing it out with its Siri.