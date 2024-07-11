Samsung to give Bixby an AI Makeover Later This Year

Back in April, Samsung confirmed that it was planning to give Bixby a major upgrade with new AI smarts that would bring it in line with its competitors. On the sidelines of the Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event, the brand once again confirmed that Bixby will get the AI makeover later this year itself.

As confirmed to CNBC by TM Roh, Samsung’s mobile head, Samsung will launch an upgraded AI-powered Bixby experience later this year. Not only that, the AI technology behind Bixby will be Samsung’s own, meaning it will take advantage of the brand’s Large Language Model (LLM) and not ChatGPT or Google Gemini, like how Apple is playing it out with its Siri.

”We’re going to advance Bixby with application of Gen AI technology,” Roh said in Korean via a translator. Aside from that, Samsung confirmed that it will still offer consumers the ability to set multiple voice assistants on its devices as default. Bixby is now the only voice assistant left that needs to get an AI makeover, with Siri being the latest entrant in the AI arena.

With the launch of Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6, AI has once again taken the front seat, as we noted in our initial impressions of the two foldables. Over the previous Galaxy AI features which debuted earlier this year, Samsung has introduced newer ones, such as a new Interpreter mode, Photo Assist features, along with the ability to turn any of your photos in various designs, such as 3D cartoons, painted art, and more.

Making the most out of the cover display on the Flip 6, there’s an AI-powered feature that’ll automatically suggest you a layout for your Lock Screen based on the wallpaper you have set.