Samsung launches refrigerators: Starting price Rs 167,990

Samsung has announced the launch of BESPOKE, its new generation of refrigerators in India. BESPOKE French Door refrigerator lineup includes 4-Door Flex Family Hub and 4-Door Flex French Door models.

The pre-book for BESPOKE refrigerators will start from October 12, 2021, on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung shop, online portals of leading retailer partners, and all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country. In addition, consumer’s pre-booking Samsung BESPOKE refrigerators will get up to 20% cashback and an 18-month No Cost EMI option.

The BESPOKE 4-Door Family Hub refrigerator will be available in Black Caviar in elegant steel finish and Dual Tone Design Glam Glass panels in Glam Navy and Glam White glass finish. In addition, the BESPOKE 4-Door Flex French Door refrigerator will be available in Glam Navy and Glam White glass finish.

Pricing Details

The BESPOKE range of refrigerators will be available at a special price for the following models:

BESPOKE in Glam Navy & Glam White Glass dual colours in 674L capacity – INR 167,990

BESPOKE Family Hub in Glam Navy & Glam white Glass in 934L capacity – INR 255,000

BESPOKE Family Hub in Black Caviar Metal in 865L capacity – INR 269,990

The refrigerators will be available across retail stores and online portals from October 18, 2021, and will come with a 10-year warranty on its digital inverter technology compressor and a 1-year warranty on the refrigerator.

Samsung BESPOKE refrigerators features

The BESPOKE 4-Door Flex Family Hub features a Beverage Center, which gives quick access to the water dispenser, an automatically-filling water pitcher and an infuser for flavoured water. In addition, it comes with the newly released Family Hub 6.0 software version and is also equipped with Dual Auto Ice Maker, which consists of two separate ice makers that make regular cubed ice and smaller ice bites.

Ice Bites are smaller and can chill drinks much faster. The dual ice maker makes up to 2.8kgs of ice a day and stores up to 4.1kg. In addition, the new built-in deodorizing filter reduces odours caused by bacteria from the air in the fridge with UV technology that continuously cleans the filter.

Additionally, the refrigerator comes with Dual Flex Zones – Flex Crisper and Flex Zone. This gives temperature adjustment options and allows consumers to customize storage options as per their convenience.

A Triple Cooling System independently supplies cool air to three compartments in the fridge and freezer using three dedicated coolers. The system controls the temperature and humidity in each compartment to create optimal storage conditions and prevents odours from mixing.

The Family Hub 6.0 model of Flex refrigerators is powered by AI and Samsung’s Smart Things App. The intuitive technology also lets consumers know when food stored for long goes off.

The Family Hub features a digital frame that allows users to display artwork of their choosing from a curated selection. It also offers an array of screen views to harmonize with the refrigerator and kitchen décor. This includes the Family Board, Family Hub’s digital interface that features analog aspects for users.