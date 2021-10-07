Samsung launches IntensiveWash Dishwasher range in India

Samsung has announced the launch of its IntensiveWash Dishwasher range in India that is designed specifically for Indian cooking. The new range addresses the growing concern of millions who are managing household chores alongside working from home.

Samsung’s new range of Dishwashers comes in Stainless Steel Silver and White colours. It will be available in four models on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop from October 07, 2021. The range comes at a starting price of INR 39,500. There will also be attractive EMIs and cashback offers.

Samsung IntensiveWash Dishwasher Features

Samsung’s Dishwashers effectively clean Indian cookware such as Cooker and Kadhai and come with 13 Place Settings that can accommodate a large variety of dishes of different sizes in one wash cycle. It has a large and wide LED display that is easy to read. You can quickly check the status, settings, remaining time and cycle progress at a glance, even from a distance.

The IntensiveWash with Triple Rinse feature has three rinse cycles that effectively remove every stain from heavily soiled dishes. It is designed to remove grease, leftover oil, burnt stains and baked-on food from cookware, dishes and utensils. It washes utensils at a temperature of 70°C with its Triple Rinse feature, which kills 99.99% (certified by Intertek) of lingering food bacteria.

When the rinse and dry process is complete, the AutoRelease Drying feature automatically allows the dishwasher door to open by 10cm. It allows steam to escape faster and better drying results than conventional methods, especially for plastic and small items.

The Stainless Steel Tub is more durable, quieter and stays cleaner than conventional ones. It transmits less noise, can handle much higher temperatures for sterilizing rinses. Also, it doesn’t get discoloured over time and prevents the build-up of foul odours. The height Adjustment option gives the flexibility to put large size utensils in Dishwasher.

Samsung dishwashers are ENERGY STAR certified as per the European Energy Standards, equivalent to an A+++ rating. It cleans dirty dishes effectively with a high level of energy efficiency.

Samsung’s Dishwashers come with a special Fingerprint Resistant Finish that prevents surfaces from becoming covered in unsightly fingerprints and other marks and smudges. In addition, the Smart Leakage sensor protects from any water leaks. It immediately stops the cycle, drains the water and shows an error message if any leakage is detected.