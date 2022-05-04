Samsung launches Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners in India

Samsung has launched its premium and highly powerful Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner line-up, delivering the end-to-end hygienic home cleaning solution to consumers in India. The line-up of vacuum cleaners will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop starting May 04, 2022 and soon on Flipkart.

The all-new range of Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners will be available in three models – Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90 – with prices ranging from Rs 36,990 to Rs 52,990. For a limited period between May 04 and May 09, 2022, consumers buying Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners can avail no cost EMIs of up to 12 months, starting Rs 2,799. Consumers will get one-year warranty on Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners.

Samsung Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners

Samsung Jet’s industry-leading capabilities are made possible by its Digital Inverter Motor and the Jet Cyclone system. The Digital Inverter Motor incorporates an ultrasonic welded cover and diffuser that optimize airflow. It allows Samsung Jet to maintain a high level of energy efficiency needed to generate a significant level of suction power.

Users can also enjoy longer cleaning times with the Samsung Jet’s high-capacity battery. The long-lasting battery addresses consumer needs for a reliable vacuum cleaner that can maintain suction for up to one hour. And since the battery can easily be removed and replaced with a spare, users can clean for up to two hours in one session if needed, with an optional additional battery.

The Samsung Jet also comes equipped with a diverse array of highly efficient motorized brushes that provide various cleaning solutions to match different consumer lifestyles, cleaning habits and floor types. The Soft Action Brush provides an optimal solution for cleaning fine dust on hard floors. The Turbo Action Brush cleans carpets and rugs with a rotation of nearly 3,750 times a minute and its 180-degree swivel head lets you easily change direction and clean every corner.

The Mini Turbo Brush cleans dust particles and pet hair off sofas, beds and mattresses. The Spinning Sweeper comes with disposable wet cloth that allows you to clean for up to 80 minutes. The whole dustbin, including the multi-cyclone system, is fully washable to keep it hygienically clean. The high-performance filter captures 99.999% of fine dust particles and allergens that normally would escape back into the air through the vacuum exhaust, providing a cleaner indoor environment. Samsung Jet’s Washable Dustbin and One Click Detachable Brush Drum are also key features of hygienic and convenient maintenance as they can be washed fully without any hassle.

The Samsung Jet’s 2-in-1 Charging Station can be adjusted to suit any home lifestyle by allowing users to store and charge their vacuum cleaner more conveniently. The charging station can now be wall-mounted, for those users who want to save space. It can also just be used as a standalone charger for more flexible storage. This wall-mounting accessory is available with two models – Jet 70 and Jet 75.

With Jet 90, consumers will get a standing charger ‘Z Station’ that allows users to simply place, park and charge the vacuum cleaner anywhere. The ‘Z Station’ can charge up to two batteries at once in just 3.5 hours, and the Jet 90 runs for up to one hour, offering fastest charging and longest cleaning time.