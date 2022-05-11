Samsung launches AI-Enabled EcoBubble Washing Machines in India

Samsung India has announced the launch of its 2022 range of artificial intelligence enabled bi-lingual AI EcoBubble fully automatic front load washing machines. The new line-up comes with all new AI Wash feature for an effortless laundry experience and larger capacity models going up to 12 kg.

The new line-up of washing machines will be available across all retail partners in India, on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shops, Amazon & Flipkart from May 10, 2022 from a starting price of Rs 41,600. Consumers will get 3-years warranty on AI EcoBubble washing machines.

With this launch, Samsung has introduced a limited period ‘The Big Laundry Offer’ to provide consumers purchasing Samsung AI EcoBubble washing machines in 7 kg, 8 kg and 9 kg capacity with an opportunity to get up to 25% off. Consumers will also get an additional cashback of up to 17.5% on 8 kg and 9 kg models and up to 12.5% on 7 kg models. This offer is valid across retail stores till June 10, 2022.

The 2022 washing machine line-up, with 40 models, comes with intelligent features such as AI Wash, Air Wash Technology and Super Speed Cycle. AI EcoBubble is India’s first washing machine that learns user behaviour and suggests the most preferred wash cycle, providing ease of use by eliminating the need to juggle through multiple options.

This smart Internet of Things (IoT) enabled washing machine line-up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home to give users a seamless connected living experience.

When connected with the Samsung SmartThings App, AI EcoBubble washing machines provide best wash options basis 2.8 million big data points. To make the laundry experience more effective and simple, Laundry Planner enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry while Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best. Other features include Auto Dispense, AddWash, Drum Clean, Digital Inverter Technology and more.