Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Renders Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders have made an appearance online, giving us our first look at the design of the upcoming foldable from Samsung. The Flip 7 design seems largely to remain the same as the Flip 6 as well as the Flip 5 with minor refreshments. Here’s everything to know about the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s design features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders come from Android Headlines, as per whom the Flip 7 will have the same folder-shaped cover screen, a flat frame, identical button and port placement, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 had. However, the minor design refreshes we talked about include a slightly larger 3.6-inch cover screen compared to the Flip 6’s 3.4-inch display, which also corroborates a report from earlier last year.

The dimensions have also grown a little, to 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm, or 9.1mm thick with the camera bump. As for the cameras, you get same 50MP plus 12MP sensor setup but these Sensors are upgraded ones over the Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will continue to be offered with 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The report adds that Samsung still doesn’t have a Processor of choice for the Flip 7, which means it could either end up using its own rumoured Exynos 2500 or could opt for the safer bet – the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Samsung may have also upgraded the hinge on the Flip 7 which could result in a lesser visible crease compared to the Flip 6, according to some reports online.