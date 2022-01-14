Samsung IntensiveWash Dishwasher range launched, price starts Rs 38,990

Samsung has announced the launch of its two models of Dishwashers in India. The new dishwasher will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale from January 16-20, 2022.

These dishwashers come in Stainless Steel Silver and White colours at Rs 38,990 and Rs 35,990 respectively. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, consumers can buy the Dishwashers at a no cost EMI of Rs 1,999 for 18 months. Further, they will be eligible for cashback and discounts of up to Rs 2,000. Purchases made during the offer period will also be eligible for ‘No Questions Asked’ returns.

Samsung IntensiveWash Dishwasher Features

As per Samsung, the new dishwashers are powered by IntensiveWash program, are specially designed for Indian kitchens to remove grease, leftover oil, burn stains from kadhai as well as other cookware. They come with the Hygiene Wash feature that ensures elimination of 99.99% (certified by Intertek) of lingering food bacteria.

The models also come with a Stainless Steel Tub that has been designed to transmit less noise and handle much higher temperatures for sterilizing rinses. It also won’t become discolored over time and prevents the build-up of bad odors.

They effectively clean Indian cookware such as cooker and kadhai and come with 13 Place Settings that can accommodate a large variety of dishes of different sizes in one wash cycle. The Height Adjustment option allows large pots and pans that are common in Indian kitchens to be accommodated easily.

In addition, there is Smart Leakage Sensor which protects from any water leaks. It immediately stops the cycle, drains the water and shows an error message if any leakage is detected. There is LED display that is easy to read. You can quickly check the status, settings, remaining time and cycle progress at a glance, even from a distance.

Lastly, the range of Samsung Dishwasher come with a special Fingerprint Resistant Finish which prevents surfaces from becoming covered in bad looking fingerprints and other marks and smudges. And they can be easily wiped away if any do appear.