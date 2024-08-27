Samsung India Launches Ten New 12 Kg AI Washing Machines

Last week, Samsung announced its plans to introduce 10 new AI washing machines in India, and the launch has now taken place in the country. The new, larger washing machines from Samsung come in a size of 12 Kg and are packed with a load of AI features. Here’s what you should know about the new launch from Samsung.

Samsung 12 Kg AI Washing Machines: Price, Availability

Samsung India’s range of new 12 Kg front-load AI washing machines starts at Rs 52,990 and go up till Rs 74,990. The washing machines will be available starting today, August 27, on Samsung’s official online store Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, retail stores, and other e-commerce platforms. With the help of Samsung Finance+, consumers can also buy the new washing machines with easy EMIs. Samsung Finance+ is a digital, paper-less financing platform through which loans are approved in minutes.

Samsung 12 Kg AI Washing Machines: Features

Samsung’s Bespoke AI washing machines leverage 2.8 million big data points to offer optimized wash options with integration of the SmartThings App. This also helps save a large amount of energy in every wash cycle – the AI Energy Mode results in a reduced electricity bill for consumers by providing up to 70% energy savings.

The new modern washing machines come in Bespoke design with Flat Glass Door and AI features such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, AI Control and AI Ecobubble. The AI Wash feature utilizes advanced Sensors to detect fabric weight and softness, while soil level tracking actively monitors the current soiling based on water turbidity, optimizing water and detergent usage for a thorough yet gentle wash.

The Auto Dispense feature automatically releases the precise amount of detergent and fabric softener, removing any guesswork. With AI Energy Mode accessible through the SmartThings App, you can manage your home appliances’ energy usage and save money.

Users can track daily, weekly, and monthly power consumption, with the feature even estimating monthly energy bills. If the bill surpasses a preset target, the App can activate energy-saving mode. The AI Control feature learns and adapts to user habits with Habit Learning, suggesting the cycles that best fit the user.

Additionally, with SmartThings Clothing Care, users can create and save custom cycles based on recommended settings. The SmartThings Going Out mode lets users manage their laundry remotely, so they never have to worry about the laundry schedule. If a user crosses the geofence they’ve set, the system intelligently sends a push notification to their Galaxy smartphone, prompting them to reschedule the wash.

If the laundry isn’t taken out after the cycle ends, it sends a reminder, allowing the user to start a rinse and spin cycle to prevent odors. SmartThings Home Care monitors the machine’s performance, providing proactive maintenance alerts and troubleshooting tips directly on Galaxy devices.

There’s also a SuperSpeed option that reduces the wash time to 39 minutes, without compromising wash performance. Plus, features like Q-Bubble, and Speed Spray ensure powerful cleaning and efficient rinsing. The washing machines have a Tempered Glass Door, while the Less Microfiber cycle reduces microplastic release by up to 54%.

Furthermore, Hygiene Steam ensures a deep clean, which according to the brand, removes 99.9% of bacteria and inactivates allergens for a healthier wash. Powered by Digital Inverter Technology, these washing machines guarantee energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance, backed by a 20-year warranty on the motor.