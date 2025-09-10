As home offices and hybrid workspaces become the norm, the demand for versatile, space-saving printers has never been higher. Brother’s latest Ink Tank series aims to meet these demands with a lineup designed with “user-friendly features with high-quality, performance that fits perfectly into modern lifestyles.” Here’s everything to know about the six new Brother Ink-tank printers launched in India.

Brother Ink-Tank Printers (2025): Availability

The new Ink Tank printers will be available through Brother’s network of authorised channel partners, brand showrooms and major e-commerce platforms across India. Pricing details haven’t been revealed as of now.

Read More: Durability, Efficiency X Factor of Our Printers: Brother

Brother Ink-Tank Printers (2025): Features

Brother’s 2025 Ink Tank printers deliver a mix of compact design and robust functionality. These devices are built to fit comfortably in small workspaces without sacrificing performance, according to the brand. Key features across the series include:

Auto Duplex Printing: Save paper and reduce waste with automatic two-sided printing, a boon for eco-conscious users and high-volume environments alike.

Save paper and reduce waste with automatic two-sided printing, a boon for eco-conscious users and high-volume environments alike. Mobile & Wireless Connectivity: Print directly from smartphones, tablets, or laptops via Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and mobile apps, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables and enabling flexible, anywhere printing.

Print directly from smartphones, tablets, or laptops via Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and mobile apps, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables and enabling flexible, anywhere printing. High-Quality Output: The printed pages are claimed to offer sharp text and vibrant color prints.

The printed pages are claimed to offer sharp text and vibrant color prints. Competitive Cost Per Page: Refillable ink tanks and high-yield bottles ensure thousands of pages per refill, slashing the cost per page and minimizing maintenance hassles.

Refillable ink tanks and high-yield bottles ensure thousands of pages per refill, slashing the cost per page and minimizing maintenance hassles. Clear Display Panels: Intuitive LCD interfaces and status indicators simplify setup, troubleshooting, and everyday operation, even for less tech-savvy users.

Intuitive LCD interfaces and status indicators simplify setup, troubleshooting, and everyday operation, even for less tech-savvy users. Spill-Free Refill Technology: A user-friendly refill system reduces mess and makes topping up ink quick and stress-free.

The company says that it aims to grow its ink-tank printer share from 8% to 25% by 2026.